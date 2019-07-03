Cavs sign 2019 NBA draft picks Darius Garland, Dylan Windler, and Kevin Porter Jr.

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers signed 2019 NBA draft picks Darius Garland, Dylan Windler and Kevin Porter Jr..

Garland played at Vanderbilt. “He was a 2017-18 Naismith High School Player of the Year semifinalist and McDonald’s and Jordan Brand All-American while at Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tennessee,” said the Cavs in a press release. His father, Winston, played seven seasons in the NBA with Golden State, the Los Angeles Clippers, Denver, Houston and Minnesota.

Windler played at Belmont University. “He helped Belmont to its first NCAA Tournament win in school history with a First Four victory over Temple on March 19, and posted 35 points and 11 rebounds against Maryland in the first round on March 21,” said the Cavs.

Porter Jr. was originally selected by the Milwaukee Bucks before having his draft rights traded to the Detroit Pistons on draft night and then to Cleveland on June 26. He was named Co-Player of the Year as a senior at the 2018 Allen Iverson Roundball Classic.