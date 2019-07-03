7-month-old among 3 people thrown from buggy rear-ended by a Ford F-150 in Ashland County

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a Ford F-150 and a horse drawn buggy that happened Tuesday around 5:50 p.m.

Troopers responded to US Route 42, just south of Mile Post 19 in Ashland County.

According to OSHP, a 1991 Ford F-150 was headed north on US Route 42 when it hit the buggy from behind.

All three people in the buggy were thrown, including a 7-month-old child.

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure but had no visible injuries.

The other two riders were seriously hurt, according to a press release.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

