7-month-old among 3 people thrown from buggy rear-ended by a Ford F-150 in Ashland County

Posted 7:58 am, July 3, 2019, by , Updated at 08:09AM, July 3, 2019

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a Ford F-150 and a horse drawn buggy that happened Tuesday around 5:50 p.m.

Troopers responded to US Route 42, just south of Mile Post 19 in Ashland County.

According to OSHP, a 1991 Ford F-150 was headed north on US Route 42 when it hit the buggy from behind.

All three people in the buggy were thrown, including a 7-month-old child.

The baby was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure but had no visible injuries.

The other two riders were seriously hurt, according to a press release.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.