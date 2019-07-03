35-year-old arrested in heroin trafficking investigation in Stark County

Davis Anthony Hill, Courtesy: Stark County Sheriff's Office

STARK COUNTY, Ohio – Sheriff George T. Maier reports that the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit arrested Davis Hill, 35, following a 5-month long investigation into drug trafficking in Stark County.

Stark County Sheriff’s Office Metro Agents executed a search warrant on Tuesday, July 2.

Agents seized nearly a kilo of heroin, cash and 2 firearms.

Hill is being held in the Stark County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.

Sheriff Maier said, “This is part of our commitment to stop the trafficking in heroin that has a drastic effect on the citizens of Stark County. I am confident that our continued efforts to combat the heroin epidemic here in Stark County saves lives and contributes to a safer community”.

