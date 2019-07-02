Sheriff’s office: Occupant of car pointed gun at police in Elyria officer-involved shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio– The occupants of a car were injured during a police-involved shooting in Lorain County on Tuesday.

It started when Elyria officers were called to an apartment on Park Meadow Lane just after 4 p.m. for shots fired at the building from a car, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said.

Elyria police spotted a vehicle matching the description at the Marathon gas station on East Avenue in Carlisle Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers ordered those inside the car to exit with their hands up. After a few minutes, a rear door opened and a person pointed a gun at police, the sheriff’s office said. That’s when Elyria police opened fire.

Video of the shooting was posted live to Facebook.

People inside the car were injured, but their conditions are not known at this time. They were taken to UH Elyria Medical Center and Mercy Health Lorain Hospital. Their names have not been released.

No officers were hurt.

The Elyria Police Department is handling the initial shooting at the apartment building. The department requested the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office and Lorain Police Department conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.