× U.S. Marshals arrest man accused of shooting boss in Cleveland

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio— U.S. Marshals have arrested a man accused of shooting his boss last week.

Andre Stanton, 28, was taken into custody in Bedford Heights on Tuesday. Additional details about his arrest were not immediately released.

Cleveland police said Stanton is accused of shooting his boss at MPC Plating Inc. on East 63rd Street on June 28.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that the suspect was fired earlier in the week for poor performance.

Read more, here.

41.402088 -81.501775