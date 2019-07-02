Two Cleveland men convicted of shooting at off-duty officer, robbing MetroPCS stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A federal jury has convicted two Cleveland men of shooting at an off-duty Cleveland police officer and robbing multiple MetroPCS stores.

The crimes happened between March 21 and March 27, 2018.

The jury found Shawn Ford, 20, and Charles Rogers, 24, guilty on multiple charges. The two will be sentenced October 9.

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, on March 27, Ford and Rogers ran from a MetroPCS store on Broadway after taking more than $1,000 from the register.

An off-duty Cleveland police officer, who was a customer in the store, identified himself as a police officer and ordered them to stop. One of the suspects began shooting at the officer, according to court documents.

About 30 minutes later, an officer saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspects’ car.

Inside the car was a spent 9 mm round, blue latex gloves and clothing that matched clothing worn by suspects in other MetroPCS robberies, according to court documents.

Rogers was wearing an electronic monitoring device with GPS capabilities.

The data showed he was at the location of one of the robberies and at the same time.

Sometime later the GPS device was tampered with or taken off Rogers, according to court documents.

This case was investigated by the Cleveland Division of Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Crime Strategies Unit.