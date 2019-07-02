× Trevor Bauer honors former teammate Tyler Skaggs

ARLINGTON, Texas– Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer had Tyler Skaggs‘ No. 45 and his former teammate’s initials written on his cap while pitching in Kansas City on Tuesday.

Bauer played in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization with Skaggs, the 27-year-old Los Angeles Angels pitcher who died Monday.

“TS45” was written on Bauer’s cap when he made his start Tuesday night. Bauer used the metal spike on his right shoe to also inscribe “TS45” into the dirt on the back of the mound before throwing his first pitch.

