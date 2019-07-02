× Show Info: July 2, 2019

Food Truck Fest!

We turned the Fox 8 front yard into a food truck fest. Three trucks stopped by the station this morning. All three will be parked at Play Ball Bark July 5th-9th in downtown Cleveland. It’s part of the 2019 MLB All-Star Game celebrations.

Wholly Frijoles: www.facebook.com/Whollyfrijoles

Smokin’ Rock ‘n Roll Food Truck: https://smokinrocknroll.com

Betty’s Bomb A** Burgers: http://bettysbombassburgerscle.com

Spice up fruit and veggies!

Chrissy Pearl from Spice Alley showed different ways to spice up your fruits and vegetables. Spice Alley is an online spice company based in Cleveland. www.spicealley.com

Patio Party

West Elm in Pinecrest is one stop shopping for Patio Décor. Pinecrest is located in Orange Village. https://www.westelm.com/stores/us/oh/beachwood-pinecrest/

Sweeten up 4th of July

Breads & Beyond has launched a special red, white and blue menu for the 4th of July holiday. The bakery is located on State Road in Parma. Click here to see the story. http://breadsandbeyond.com/

Country concert

Things are heating up in Avon! This Friday is the Avon Hot Summer Nights Country Music Festival at Sprenger Stadium. Gates open at 2p. Parking is free. The concert will feature several country acts including Old Dominion and Lee Brice. www.hotsummernightscountrymusicfestival.com