Photos of what Tower City Center could look like with major makeover

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Commercial real estate firm Bedrock is in discussions with the Blockland community to bring change to The Avenue Shops at Tower City Center.

According to their website, Bedrock is “the largest real estate partner in downtown Detroit.”

Tower City Center was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976.

Bedrock says the move follows an extensive study.

The project has been dubbed “CityBlock.”

The vision is for CityBlock to occupy a substantial portion of The Avenue Shops at Tower City Center.

It’s hoped the project will attract corporations, tech start-ups, and venture capitalists.

“We continue to work together toward a shared goal of bringing CityBlock to life as a hub for entrepreneurship in the heart of Cleveland with access to neighborhoods throughout the City,” Jim Ketai, Bedrock Chairman, said in a statement.