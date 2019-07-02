Oppressive humidity hovers over Northeast Ohio, storms after 4 p.m.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Humidity is on the rise! Showers and thunderstorms will dump copious amounts of rain where they do end up firing.

Storm coverage increases Tuesday late afternoon/evening into early Wednesday through Saturday.

By 4th of July, a large portion of the country will be enduring the oppressive humidity! Heat will definitely be the hot topic of the holiday week. Stay cool, hydrate, and load on the sunscreen!

Here’s our latest 8-Day Forecast:

