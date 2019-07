Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing and reunite them with loved ones.

Justin Swaysland, 36, was last seen in Cleveland on the morning of June 18.

He was wearing black sweatpants with a gray hoodie.

Justin is 6'1" and weighs 163 pounds.

Please call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234, if you know Justin's whereabouts.

