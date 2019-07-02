LIVE: City leaders give advice and safety tips on how to get around during All-Star Week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The MLB All-Star Game 2019 and all the events that surround it are going to transform The Land.

Whether you’re going to the game or plan on participating in the festivities downtown, you’ll likely feel the impact.

Tuesday, Mayor Frank Jackson, the Cleveland Division of Police, Major League Baseball, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Indians are offering tips about traffic, transit, counterfeiting, and fun!

All-Star week runs from July 5 through July 10.

