Krispy Kreme launches donut delivery in Northeast Ohio

Krispy Kreme is offering hot and fresh donut delivery to your door.

Krispy Kreme announced it is rolling out a new online ordering and home delivery service.

Online ordering includes dozens, Brew Boxes and Bottled Beverages.

There is a delivery fee, which varies by location.

The minimimum order amount is $7.99.

You can also place an order for pickup with no fee.

The service is being rolled out at the Krispy Kreme’s S Maple St location in Akron and the Pearl Rd location in Middleburg Heights.

Krispy Kreme says all locations will deliver by the end of 2019.

