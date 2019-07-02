It’s getting toasty! Kids can beat the heat for free at Summer Splash in the Square

CLEVELAND – The temperatures finally warmed up, and there’s a free way area kids can beat the heat in downtown Cleveland.

Summer Splash in the Square is in full swing daily and is open to anyone.

The program runs daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Aug. 31. Two hours were added to each day this year, and there are several new partners including Cleveland Public Library, The Cleveland Music Settlement, Art House, Upcycle, Holden Forests, Cleveland Monsters and Lake Erie Crushers.

The program offers activities for children between the ages of two and 10. Most take place near the Splash Pad on the Cleveland Foundation Centennial Plaza. Last year, nearly 3,000 children participated.

Activities include yoga, parachute play, mini-hoops, jump rope, face painting, giant Jenga, giant Operation, Four Square and chalk art to name a few. All parents, guardians and caregivers are to remain with their children.

“We are very thankful for the support of the Cleveland Foundation to bring this program to the community,” Sanaa Julien, CEO of The Group Plan Commission, the non-profit organization that programs, manages and operates Cleveland’s premier public park, Public Square, said in a release. “Because of the generosity and vision of the Cleveland Foundation, we are able to help thousands of children stay active AND have fun every day of the summer while providing parents with a FREE source of play and learning for their children.

In addition to the daily activities scheduled, special feature dates include partner activities.

Featured Activity Dates:

MLB All-Star Week, baseball themed activities- July 5 – 9

World Emoji Day – July 17

Christmas in July – July 25

National Book Lovers Day – August 9

National Aviation Day – August 19

Food and beverage will be available for sale at Rebol every day and during Food Truck Tuesdays. Families are also encouraged to visit the many Public Square area restaurants and businesses, or pack a picnic lunch and enjoy in The Square during the events.

For daily schedules, click here.