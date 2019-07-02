I-Team: Inside look at All-Star week downtown security plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered an inside look at the plan to keep you safe downtown in the week ahead surrounding the Major League Baseball All-Star game.

Sweeping security measures involve police choppers in the air, bike patrols on the ground, and even detectives online.

The I-Team has learned the Cleveland Police Aviation Unit has recently beefed up staffing. So choppers will spend long hours patrolling from the air.

Expect to see Cleveland police bike patrols all over the streets.

And standing by in case of big trouble, police have SWAT units from the city, the suburbs, the feds, and the county sheriff. In fact, they recently trained at the ballpark.

Meantime, it seems everyone these days uses social media. So investigators go there, too. Is there something they should know?

Walking around, you might run past an officer wearing a uniform, or you might pass an undercover cop and not know it. Or, you might be getting watched without realizing it as law enforcement will have officers even up in buildings.

The security plan follows a lot of what police did to keep the peace during the Republican National Convention. However, All-Star week is not likely to set off any angry emotions.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said, "Things are gonna be well-secured downtown as you can see with all the things being set up to make sure, not only are pedestrians safe, but drivers, visitors…”

A year ago, investigators busted a man suspected of plotting a Fourth of July attack in Cleveland. He is still awaiting trial.

The chief does not expect problems around the All-Star game, but you can see that police are ready.

The chief adds, the plan calls for neighborhoods to have their regular police protection. He says the downtown plan involves many specialized units and outside agencies.

