Fox Recipe Box: Zucchini ‘Noodle’ Pasta Salad

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This tasty recipe replaces traditional noodles with fresh zucchini and it's the perfect summer salad!

Lake Health registered dietitian Melinda Wivell showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how easy it is to use a spiralizer to create this quick and healthy dish.

Melinda teaches a variety of 'Cooking for Wellness' classes at the Lake Health Wellness Campus in Mentor.

To learn more about Melinda's 'Cooking for Wellness' series click here.

Zucchini 'Noodle' Pasta Salad

4 servings - 1 cup each

Ingredients:

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons red-wine vinegar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 small shallot, chopped

1 clove garlic, grated

16 ounces spiralized zucchini noodles

3 cups halved cherry tomatoes

⅓ cup pitted Kalamata olives

Instructions:

1. Whisk oil, vinegar, shallot, garlic, and seasonings in a large bowl. Add zucchini noodles, tomatoes, and olives; toss gently to coat. Serve evenly among 4 bowls. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate for later. Optional: add avocado slices on top.

Nutrition Facts per Serving:

Calories 192; Total Fat 19.2g; Saturated Fat 2.8g; Cholesterol 0mg; Sodium 140mg; Total Carbohydrate 6.8g; Dietary Fiber 2.4g;

Total Sugars 2g; Protein 1.6g; Calcium 63mg; Potassium 226mg

Recipe adapted from http://www.eatingwell.com