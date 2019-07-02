Family whose driveway was washed away in heavy rains ‘back in business’

GREEN, Ohio — When recent rains washed away the driveway to the Dowey family’s home, they wondered how they would come up with the estimated $20,000 to make the repairs.

But thanks to the generosity of Jason Johnson, owner of Arbor Ridge Construction, and a team of volunteers, they are now able to get to their house.

Johnson posted on his company’s Facebook page that the driveway is “back in business!!!”

Johnson saw the family’s story on FOX 8 and immediately jumped in to help.

“I just wanted to help out, felt bad for the couple,” he said.

He said the problem was more difficult than first thought.

“There’s more unstable earth than we thought, so we’re going to put in more hill,” he said.

“I’m just trying to hope for the best and we’re really grateful that Jason is here working on it and, you know, that’s all we can really do right now,” Kayla Dowey told FOX 8.

Video posted to the Arbor Ridge Construction Facebook page showed vehicles crossing the driveway. Someone can be heard saying, “We made it!”

“We have crossed the great chasm!!!” the post read. “Thank you Chris Petty, Mike Lee, David Walker for all the hard work!!”