× Downtown Cleveland area mail service to be affected due to All-Star Game

CLEVELAND— The All-Star Game may affect some people’s mail.

According to a press release from the United States Postal Service, beginning July 5-July 10, the game will limit USPS mail delivery due to heightened security and road closures in the Cleveland area.

The USPS says it may also be difficult to get to collection boxes so the Postal Service is asking customers to drop off mail at a retail office.

Residents and businesses that would like to put their mail on hold can do it online at https://holdmail.usps.com/holdmail/ or by calling 216-443-4174.

The United States Postal Service says mail that is put on hold can also be picked up at the Cleveland Post Office located at 2201 Broadway Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44101. The pickup window is located at gate K in front of the Broadway entrance. You’ll have to provide your delivery address and a valid photo ID to pick up your mail.

**More on All-Star Week**