Cleveland woman arrested after crashing into tree with kids in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A 33-year-old mother was indicted on charges of child endangering and operating a vehicle under the influence following a car crash with her children in the vehicle.

The crash happened May 24 on Talford Avenue.

Police said Brittanne Hodge was driving when she struck a tree and flipped the car. The children were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Cleveland police body camera video released to the I-Team shows Hodge refusing to answer questions. She was not cooperative with officers and refused to give her name. She insisted she was not driving.

According to police reports, witnesses said Hodge was driving the vehicle.

She is free on bond and due back in court next week.