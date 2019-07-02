Cleveland teen indicted on 9 counts, including aggravated murder, in stabbing of grandmother and children

Posted 10:08 am, July 2, 2019, by and

Jalen Latrell Plummer

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 18-year-old Jaylen Latrell Plummer has been indicted on 9 charges, including aggravated murder, in the stabbing death of his grandmother and the stabbings of three children.

Police say Plummer started stabbing three children in their sleep around 12:15 a.m. in a home on Chickasaw Ave. on June 22.

67-year-old Diane Madison was stabbed to death.

Plummer entered a not guilty plea in his first court appearance last week.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Continuing coverage here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.