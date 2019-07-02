× Cleveland teen indicted on 9 counts, including aggravated murder, in stabbing of grandmother and children

CLEVELAND, Ohio – 18-year-old Jaylen Latrell Plummer has been indicted on 9 charges, including aggravated murder, in the stabbing death of his grandmother and the stabbings of three children.

Police say Plummer started stabbing three children in their sleep around 12:15 a.m. in a home on Chickasaw Ave. on June 22.

67-year-old Diane Madison was stabbed to death.

Plummer entered a not guilty plea in his first court appearance last week.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 8.

Continuing coverage here.