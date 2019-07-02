Blue Bell working with police after video shows woman opening a tub of ice cream at the grocery store, licking it and putting it back on the shelf

BRENHAM, Texas – Blue Bell Creameries is working with police, after a video of a woman licking the inside of an ice cream tub before putting it back on a grocery shelf surfaced over the weekend.

In a statement on its website, Blue Bell says concerned customers should notice any tampering, because their half gallon ice cream lids are frozen tightly to the carton with a natural seal.

Blue Bell statement:

We want to thank our consumers for alerting us to the recent food tampering incident. We take this issue very seriously and are currently working with law enforcement, retail partners and social media platforms. This type of incident will not be tolerated. Food safety is a top priority, and we work hard to provide a safe product and maintain the highest level of confidence from our consumers. During production, our half gallons are flipped upside down and sent to a hardening room where the ice cream freezes to create a natural seal. The lids are frozen tightly to the carton. Any attempt at opening the product should be noticeable. We will continue to monitor this situation.