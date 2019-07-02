3 teens wanted in deadly Akron shooting; 12-year-old among victims

AKRON, Ohio – Akron detectives have issued murder and burglary warrants for three teenagers wanted in a deadly home invasion.

It happened in the 900 block of Rowe Street in Akron on June 26 around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the teens entered a home and shot four people.

A 12-year-old boy, a 24-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were shot.

The 34-year-old died from his injuries. He was identified as Brandon J. Varner.

Police say the suspects left through the rear of the house and ran through backyards in their getaway.

Warrants have been issued for Marquis Felder, 17, Zaveon Carter, 17, and Lavontae Poole, 16.

Police say Carter is in custody on unrelated charges.

Poole and Felder should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at (330)434-COPS. or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes).