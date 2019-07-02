15-year-old killed in North Ridgeville crash

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – North Ridgeville police are investigating a deadly car crash.

Police were called around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a car that had hit a tree on the south side of Otten Rd near the entrance to the Sandy Ridge Reservation.

Officers found a 15-year-old boy trapped in the car, according to a press release.

Members of the North Ridgeville Fire Department extricated him from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He is a North Ridgeville resident, according to police.

He has not been identified.

