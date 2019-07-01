Video: Police arrest man accused of breaking into Medina’s Castle Noel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio-- Less than an hour after being alerted to a burglary at Castle Noel, police had a suspect in custody.

“They did an amazing job,” said Mark Klaus, owner of Castle Noel.

Medina Police Chief Ed Kinney said, shortly after receiving a 911 call, officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and spotted a broken window and a man inside the Christmas-themed museum.

Kinney said officers established a perimeter outside the building before entering.

“Once he was aware that the officer had seen him he was trying to go to different areas to escape but every avenue he found to escape there was an officer there,” the chief told FOX 8.

The man was arrested a short time later.

Kinney said the man, Shawn Bazan, 35, also admitted to breaking into “several” vehicles in the area of South Jefferson Street earlier in the evening.

Police are continuing to investigate and additional charges may be filed.

Klaus says he very thankful to all of the law enforcement agencies that responded.

He added that he plans to have a special Christmas in July event to thank all of the officers and their families.

“We are going to turn something bad into something good,” Klaus said. “It’s what you have to do.”