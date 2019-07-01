× Two kayakers, dog rescued from Cuyahoga River in Kent

KENT, Ohio– The number of people rescued from the Cuyahoga River in Kent continues to rise.

The Kent Fire Department said it was called at about 5:20 p.m. Monday for two kayakers in the water. It took crews about an hour to rescue the man, woman and dog.

About two dozen people have been pulled from the water in less than a month.

Fire officials asked people to stay out of the river because of high water and strong currents.

“You are not only putting your life at risk but you are also risking the lives of our first responders,” the department said.