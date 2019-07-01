× Suspect in Maple Heights double murder arrested in Pennsylvania

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio– The man suspected of killing two people in Maple Heights was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday, the U.S. Marshals said.

Jalen Smith, 19, was wanted on two counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired on Brunswick Avenue in Maple Heights in the early-morning hours of March 16. Inside, they discovered the bodies of 35-year-old Willie G. Ivy and 29-year-old Julius Moore. They both suffered gunshot wounds. A third victim survived.

A warrant was issued for Smith, who has a number of aliases, just days after the homicides.

