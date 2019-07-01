× Subway to offer Halo Top milkshakes at some restaurants

TOLEDO, Ohio — Subway is teaming up with Halo Top Creamery for something absolutely delicious.

The two are joining together to test hand-spun milkshakes at nearly 1,000 Subway restaurants across the country, Subway said.

For a limited time only — from July 22 until September 4 — guests at the selected locations can enjoy timeless Vanilla Bean, rich and creamy Chocolate, and sweet and refreshing Strawberry.

Each milkshake will be made with Halo Top ice cream that’s 350 calories or less and 20 grams of protein.

The milkshakes will be available at Subway restaurants in six test markets: Toledo, Ohio; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Hartford, Connecticut; Longview and Tyler, Texas; Salt Lake City, Utah; and West Palm Beach, Florida.