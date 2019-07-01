Schedule of events for MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland
CLEVELAND– Baseball’s best are coming to Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.
From July 5 to July 9, the Huntington Convention Center will be transformed into the Play Ball Park, an interactive baseball festival. Meanwhile, the Malls in downtown will host free concerts from Twenty One Pilots and the Killers.
It all leads up to the two big events: the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.
Friday, July 5
Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls
All-Star Concert Series featuring Twenty One Pilots
Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Outside Huntington Convention Center
Saturday, July 6
Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls
All-Star Concert Series featuring The Killers
Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Outside Huntington Convention Center
Sunday, July 7
The Color Run MLB All-Star 5K
8 a.m.
Voinovich Bicentennial Park
Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls
All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Gates open at 3 p.m.
Progressive Field
All-Star Futures Game
After Celebrity Softball Game
Progressive Field
All-Star Rock ‘n’ Blast
After Futures Game
Progressive Field
Monday, July 8
Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls
Home Run Derby
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Progressive Field
Tuesday, July 9
Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls
MLB All-Star Game
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Progressive Field