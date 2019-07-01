Schedule of events for MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland

Posted 3:13 pm, July 1, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– Baseball’s best are coming to Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

From July 5 to July 9, the Huntington Convention Center will be transformed into the Play Ball Park, an interactive baseball festival. Meanwhile, the Malls in downtown will host free concerts from Twenty One Pilots and the Killers.

It all leads up to the two big events: the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

Friday, July 5

Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

All-Star Concert Series featuring Twenty One Pilots
Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Outside Huntington Convention Center

Saturday, July 6

Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

All-Star Concert Series featuring The Killers
Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.
Outside Huntington Convention Center

Sunday, July 7

The Color Run MLB All-Star 5K
8 a.m.
Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game
Gates open at 3 p.m.
Progressive Field

All-Star Futures Game
After Celebrity Softball Game
Progressive Field

All-Star Rock ‘n’ Blast
After Futures Game
Progressive Field

Monday, July 8

Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

Home Run Derby
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Progressive Field

Tuesday, July 9

Play Ball Park
Indoor 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

MLB All-Star Game
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Progressive Field

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.