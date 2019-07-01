× Schedule of events for MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– Baseball’s best are coming to Cleveland for the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.

From July 5 to July 9, the Huntington Convention Center will be transformed into the Play Ball Park, an interactive baseball festival. Meanwhile, the Malls in downtown will host free concerts from Twenty One Pilots and the Killers.

It all leads up to the two big events: the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game.

Friday, July 5

Play Ball Park

Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

All-Star Concert Series featuring Twenty One Pilots

Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Outside Huntington Convention Center

Saturday, July 6

Play Ball Park

Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

All-Star Concert Series featuring The Killers

Gates open at 6 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

Outside Huntington Convention Center

Sunday, July 7

The Color Run MLB All-Star 5K

8 a.m.

Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Play Ball Park

Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

All-Star Celebrity Softball Game

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Progressive Field

All-Star Futures Game

After Celebrity Softball Game

Progressive Field

All-Star Rock ‘n’ Blast

After Futures Game

Progressive Field

Monday, July 8

Play Ball Park

Indoor 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

Home Run Derby

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Progressive Field

Tuesday, July 9

Play Ball Park

Indoor 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., outdoor 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Huntington Convention Center and the Malls

MLB All-Star Game

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Progressive Field

More on the 2019 MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland here