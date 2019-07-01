Update: Three people treated for smoke inhalation following high-rise fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several residents of a high-rise apartment building had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at the building early Monday.

UPDATE: 3 civilians transported from 222 fire on East 55th. Smoke inhalation. Stable condition. Residents returning to apartments. @NEORedCross called to assist residents from both E.55th, Bohn Rd. fires. #CLEFIRE Companies returning to their quarters. So begins July…#StaySafe pic.twitter.com/G6DRI0k7Cr — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 1, 2019

The Cleveland Division of Fire said in a tweet that three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. According to the tweet, they were in stable condition.

Firefighters were called to Willson Tower on E. 55th Street around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

According to an earlier tweet from the fire department, the fire was reported in a trash compactor.

#CLEFIREONSCENE of 222 Alarm Fire at E.55 & Chester. 22-Story Hi Rise has a reported fire in trash compactor. No injuries reported. #CLEFIRE Companies making progress. Residents advised to shelter in place. E1,E7,E22,E2,E10,E30,T1,L7,T10,L30,RS1,RS2,AC1,B6,B2,Chief Calvillo pic.twitter.com/LX4U3nnXt0 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 1, 2019

The fire department said the Red Cross was called in to help residents displaced by the fire.

