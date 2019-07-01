Update: Three people treated for smoke inhalation following high-rise fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several residents of a high-rise apartment building had to be treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at the building early Monday.
The Cleveland Division of Fire said in a tweet that three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. According to the tweet, they were in stable condition.
Firefighters were called to Willson Tower on E. 55th Street around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
According to an earlier tweet from the fire department, the fire was reported in a trash compactor.
The fire department said the Red Cross was called in to help residents displaced by the fire.
