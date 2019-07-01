Police: Man captured inside ‘Castle Noel’ confessed to car break-ins

MEDINA, Ohio — Police in Medina responded to a burglary alarm at Castle Noel Sunday night.

According to a post on Facebook by Chief Ed Kinney, Medina Police Department, officers arrived around 7:30 p.m. and spotted a broken window and a man inside the Christmas-themed museum.

Kinney said officers established a perimeter outside the building before entering the building and taking the man into custody.

Kinney said the man admitted to breaking into “several” vehicles in the area of South Jefferson Street earlier in the evening.

He wrote, “the investigation is ongoing and charges are forthcoming.”

According to their website, Castle Noel is open until 4 p.m. on Sundays.

In a post on Facebook, Castle Noel thanked all of the law enforcement agencies that responded.