MANSFIELD, Ohio – Two suspects were captured on surveillance video breaking into cars and garages in the 600 block of Mansfield Lucas Road over the weekend.

The photos are pretty clear.

They show two men carrying items.

The Richland County Sheriff reports the men took anything they could find of value, including battery chargers, a DeWalt drill set, Stihl blower, Stihl weed eater, and change and cigarettes.

If you have information call (419)524-2412.