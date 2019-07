× Photo shows man covered in mayflies while working at Catawba Island State Park

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio – A photo snapped over the weekend at Catawba Island State Park shows the mayflies in action.

It shows an Ohio Division of Wildlife technician with mayflies crawling all over him.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the photo was snapped while conducting a nearshore elctrofishing survey on Lake Erie.

The mayflies swarmed as soon as they turned the lights on.