People, houses and cars hit with paintballs in Painesville

PAINESVILLE, Ohio-- Painesville police are investigating after multiple people, homes and cars were struck by paintballs over the weekend.

“Our electricity box was off when we came outside. It was the first thing I noticed,” said Tracy Grimes of Painesville. Grimes lives on Nebraska Street.

“Our next-door neighbor was sitting on the front porch and she said people were shooting paintballs and she was bruised,” Grimes said.

Grimes quickly realized her car and her property were hit too.

“There was paint on the steps and on the home too,” Grimes said.

“Sunday, we got our first call about 4:30. The last call around 6:30. There are seven incidents at this time,” said Lt. Larry Armstrong with the Painesville Police Department.

Police said multiple victims reported people in vehicles were shooting paintballs over the weekend.

“Several of them just had the houses struck, house and vehicles struck, and three incidents were people were struck,” said Lt. Armstrong.

Thanks to neighborhood surveillance cameras, police are looking for the drivers of a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox and a black Kia Rio. Both cars had several people inside.

“They could be facing assault charges, which is a lot more serious than what they may perceive is just joyriding and shooting paintballs,” said Lt. Armstrong.