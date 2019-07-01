Parma father and son charged with making and selling explosives

PARMA, Ohio – A father and son from Parma face multiple charges in an explosives investigation.

According to a press release from Parma police, Charles Johnson, 36 and Charles Johnson, 57, face charges for manufacturing and selling homemade explosive devices.

According to police, on June 28, police, ATF, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Southwest Enforcement Bureau Bomb Unit, executed two warrants, one at each of the defendant’s homes.

Police say they recovered nearly 200 homemade explosive devices.

Police seized explosive materials, chemicals, cardboard cylinders, tools, glues, and fuses from the residence.

Police believe one suspect’s home on Keltonshire Rd. served as the primary location where the devices were made, and the other suspect’s home on Bradley Avenue served as the primary location for where they were sold.

Both face charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance.

Police say more charges are possible.

