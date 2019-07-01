× Normandy High School to honor ‘The Miz’

PARMA, Ohio– Wednesday is Mike the Miz Day.

The Parma City School District said the wrestler will be at a celebration at Normandy High School from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s free and open to the public.

The Miz, whose real name is Michael Mizanin, was born in Parma and went to Normandy High School.

He appeared on the 10th season of MTV’s “The Real World” and several seasons of the spin-off “Real World/Road Rules Challenge.” In 2004, he competed on “Tough Enough” and won a contract with WWE.

He married fellow WWE wrestler Maryse Ouellet in 2014, and the pair have a TV show called “Miz and Mrs.”