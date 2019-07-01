NASA Glenn Research Center employee killed in Elyria plane crash

ELYRIA, Ohio – NASA has confirmed the man who was killed in a plane crash Sunday in Elyria was a member of their team at the Glenn Research Center.

63-year-old Joseph Begany died when his plane crashed near the Elyria airport.

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Joseph Begany. Joseph was a valuable member of our team and a friend to many of us. We will miss him terribly. Our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family,” NASA Glenn said to FOX 8 in a statement.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports a single engine Piper Cub went down near Middle Ave. around 2:30 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.

Begany was the only person on the plane.

