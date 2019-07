Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lauren Bold, 31, hasn't been seen since June 21 on Brooklyn Ave. in Cleveland.

She is 5'7" and weighs 135 lbs.

Lauren drives a 2010 Chevy Colorado truck. She mentioned she wanted to go to Texas.

If you know where she is, please call Cleveland detectives at 216-621-1234.

