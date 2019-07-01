× Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Angels say pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27. The team said it happened Monday in Texas but provided no other immediate details.

The team said, “It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas. Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.”

Skaggs started the Angels’ game Saturday night against the Athletics. Their game against the Texas Rangers on Monday night has been postponed.

Skaggs had been a regular in the Angels’ starting rotation since late 2016, when he returned from Tommy John surgery. He struggled with injuries repeatedly over the past three seasons but persevered to become a valuable starter in Los Angeles’ injury-plagued rotation. He started 15 games, going 7-7.

Skaggs, who would have turned 28 on July 13, was born in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Woodland Hills, in the far western part of the sprawling San Fernando Valley. He graduated from Santa Monica High School in 2009, when the Angels drafted him in the first round.

Angels statement on the passing of Tyler Skaggs. pic.twitter.com/6XA2Vu1uWV — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 1, 2019

Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. issued the following statement: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”

The Indians tweeted Monday: “Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler Skaggs family and friends, as well as the @ Angels organization. It’s never easy to lose a member of the baseball community. The Indians organization and community are here for you.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler Skaggs family and friends, as well as the @Angels organization. It's never easy to lose a member of the baseball community. The Indians organization and community are here for you. https://t.co/YhktFAeCb0 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 1, 2019

We came up together. We won together. We laughed and celebrated together. Today, we all lose and mourn together. Your memory, your love for life, everything that made you, you, will live forever in the hearts and minds of those who knew you. Rest In Peace brother. We love you. pic.twitter.com/n30eXspS4N — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) July 1, 2019