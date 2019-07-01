I-Team: School leaders avoid questions on hazing investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The FOX 8 I TEAM has found the Berea-Midpark Football team working out again just days after the school district put summer training on hold for an investigation into hazing at a football camp. And, the I TEAM also found the head coach and school leaders avoiding our questions about what happened and how.

Monday, the I TEAM saw a long line of Berea-Midpark football players walk out of the athletic complex.

A parent told us the team had a meeting, then lifted weights. And multiple parents confirmed a schedule of upcoming workouts in the coming weeks.

However, just days ago the Berea City School District issued a statement putting summer training temporarily on hold due to an investigation into suspected hazing.

That came to light after a football camp last month, and Cleveland Police are doing a criminal investigation.

Monday, the high school principal said football workouts had “resumed” except for the students suspected of being involved in the hazing.

However, the District said it couldn’t even tell us how many players are included. A spokesperson told us she didn’t know how many players are included, and no one else at District headquarters Monday knew either.

And Principal Vincenzo Ruggiero refused to answer questions about what had happened leading to the investigation.

We also approached Head Coach Jon Hunek. We asked him what had happened, and where were the coaches? He, too, refused, to answer questions.

A parent of a player we met told us she couldn’t understand the mystery. She said, “Oh, it’s scary. You know because it could have happened to my child. Very scary.”

No charges have been filed against any juveniles. At least not yet.

And the District says no action has been taken against any coaches or other school employees.