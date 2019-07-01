Highway patrol looking for driver who hit buggy, killed horse and drove away in Wayne County

Posted 10:34 am, July 1, 2019, by

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for information in a hit-skip buggy crash.

It happened on Saturday on State Route 301 near Northwestern Middle/High School around 10:30 p.m.

The buggy was hit from behind, injuring the driver and killing the horse.

Troopers are looking for a red or brown pickup truck with amber lights on the roof.

According to OSHP, the truck then headed south on Elyria Road, leaving behind a trail of oil.

Troopers believe the vehicle was damaged on the right front end, with damage to the right front headlamp and undercarriage.

If you have information that can help, call OSHP at (330) 264-0575.

Google Map for coordinates 41.535432 by -81.361940.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.