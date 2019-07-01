Heat and humidity return; 90s on tap this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The heat and humidity will be coming back so be prepared for some of the hottest weather we’ve seen since last summer.

It'll be hot and humid this week with a few afternoon thunderstorms possible. There is the possibility that we could see 90 degrees for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. And, if we don’t actually see those as high temps, it’ll surely feel like them.

When the air temperature actually feels hotter than what the thermometer reads, this gives us Feels-Like temps. It’s when we measure how hot it really feels when the relative humidity is factored in.

Here’s your Feels-Like Temps for the next few days:

Unfortunately it's looking unsettled with a about 30-50% chance of rain/storms each day. Don’t go cancelling any plans, just check our app frequently during the prime heat of the day and early evening hours.

Here’s our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

