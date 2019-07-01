Firefighters quickly extinguish intense flames at row houses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Cleveland firefighters were responding to a report of a fire at a high-rise, they were also called to a fire at a row house just a few blocks away.

When firefighters arrived at the homes on Bohn Road, they found flames shooting from the roof.

MEANWHILE... #CLEFIREONSCENE working fire at 4200 block of Bohn Rd. Occupied row house just a few blocks from the 222 Alarm on E.55. Companies making progress. Busy night for #CLEFIRE. pic.twitter.com/ocJ2xaoXNz — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 1, 2019

In a tweet, the fire department said new construction forced firefighters to withdraw from the structure. They were able to quickly get the flames under control.

UPDATE of Rowhouse Fire on Bohn: Heavy Fire in New Construction forces #CLEFIRE Companies to tactical withdrawal. Fire brought under control without endangering crews inside. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/PserDqby60 — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 1, 2019

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was called in to assist two families displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.