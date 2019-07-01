Firefighters quickly extinguish intense flames at row houses

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Cleveland firefighters were responding to a report of a fire at a high-rise, they were also called to a fire at a row house just a few blocks away.
When firefighters arrived at the homes on Bohn Road, they found flames shooting from the roof.
In a tweet, the fire department said new construction forced firefighters to withdraw from the structure. They were able to quickly get the flames under control.
No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross was called in to assist two families displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
41.494942 -81.655398