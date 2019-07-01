Expect high prices to park in Cleveland for All-Star Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The hottest ticket in town outside of the actual MLB All-Star Game events could be a parking spot.

That’s if drivers can find one and then afford it.

“I think it’s gonna be a nightmare,” said Tracy Risley, “World Series, NBA Finals, they were crazy. I’ve worked downtown for 15 years and every time something happens they go through the roof.”

During the 2016 World Series as the Indians played the Cubs at Progressive field, the Fox 8 I-Team found premium lots near the ballpark charging $100. Prices dropped to $40 a few blocks away, but were still five times more than what people usually paid.

So how much could people pay during the All-Star festivities that run July 5 through July 9?

“I bet $100 easy,” said Risley, “Yea it’s gonna be crazy.”

Parking prices aren’t yet posted at the majority of surface lots and parking garages downtown.

However, the app SpotHero showed a few spots available for early purchase near Public Square for $25 and nothing near the ballpark.

The website Parking.com also listed several parking options for early purchase. The starting prices vary by day from $34.17 up to $56.95.

A spokesperson for Cleveland told FOX 8 that parking prices aren’t regulated, rather whatever the market will bear. The city will have officials monitoring all of the parking locations and checking for permits to make sure people don’t get scammed.

RTA is also offering extended rail service and there will be designated taxi and ride share locations. So that fans can have fun without breaking the bank.

