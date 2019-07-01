Emotional video as retiring Vermilion cop ‘hands the family torch’ to police officer son

VERMILION, Ohio — A retiring Vermilion police sergeant passed the torch to his son in an emotional sign-off video Monday.

Sgt. Jeff Chandler retired after 35 years of service. In a post on Facebook, the department said: “We thank Sgt. Chandler for his dedicated service and over 20 years of leadership as a Sergeant. We wish him the best of luck on his future.”

In his video, Chandler said his journey has been long and encompassed, but one “I could do over again and again if i could turn back the hands of time.”

He then “handed the family torch over to Unit 450,” his son.

“He’s now tasked to carrying it to the finish line of his career,” he said.

His son, Patrolman Chandler, then thanked his dad.

“I now see firsthand all you’ve sacrificed for me during your career, and I thank you,” he said. “Enjoy your well-earned retirement.”