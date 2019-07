SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are asking for help finding a missing 3-year-old in Springfield Township, Ohio.

Janyila Turner was last seen at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

She has brown, braided hair and brown eyes. She is 2’ tall and weighs about 24 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink pajamas with snowflakes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.