Crestwood schools tighten cell phone policy before new school year

CRESTWOOD, Ohio – Crestwood Local Schools is making some changes to its policies on cell phones and tablets.

Students can use them before and after school, at extracurricular activities and at school-related lunches.

However, the district wants phones powered off and stored in lockers for the duration of the school day.

Students will be prohibited from using phones during school hours, including field trips.

The district reports any student who participates in bullying will be reported to law enforcement.

The new rules will be in place for the 2019-2020 school year.