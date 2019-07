Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute Javon Bates as one of Cleveland's Own.

Javon is the CEO of the Tomahawk Entertainment Group, which produces everything from radio shows to comedy showcases.

Javon also uses entertainment as a way to help others, with donation drives focusing on school supplies and toys.

