Cleveland police search for 14-year-old girl who got into man’s vehicle

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for 14-year-old Santina McDade.

Officers were called to a convenient store on St. Clair Avenue near East 163rd Street at about 4:40 p.m. Monday.

A friend told officers that her and McDade got into a man’s car on their own free will, but she got out when she learned he was driving them to Canton or Akron. The vehicle was a blue or gray newer-model Infiniti QX50.

Monday evening, police released photos of the man and his car, as well as a images of McDade that show what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

