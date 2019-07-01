× Cleveland begins installing LED streetlights

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland announced its new streetlight program during a news conference on Monday.

Over 18 months, 61,000 LED streetlights will be installed throughout the city. The first phase begins in Cleveland’s Ward 1, which included the Lee-Harvard neighborhood.

“This is a very unique project,” said Mayor Frank Jackson, in a news release. “Cleveland is the first and only city that offers both components at the same time – we’re changing 61,000 streetlights to LED and we’re putting cameras up in association with those streetlights for improved public safety.”

The city said it also plans to put the new lights and smart cameras near its 22 recreation centers, in crime hot spots and at main intersections.

“The lights will not only brighten up certain streets that are not well-lit, they will provide officers the tools we need to help locate criminals who have committed crimes. We will now be capable of reviewing high quality footage of suspects and crimes committed all across the City of Cleveland,” Police Chief Calvin Williams said.

The streetlights are owned by Cleveland Public Power and the $35 million project is part of Jackson’s Safe Smart CLE initiative.