Bay Village police help take down suspect in ‘Grandparent scam;’ local woman taken for $20,000

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Bay Village police responded to a fraud report on May 28.

According to police, an elderly woman had fallen victim to the “Grandparent scam.”

Bay Village Police say a con artist called the woman and pretended to be an officer of the law.

They told her her grandson was in trouble and needed money to be released.

Police say the perpetrator scammed the woman out of $20,000.

Bay Village detectives worked with authorities in New York and Homeland Security.

Police arrested a suspect in Nassau County, New York.

He has not been identified.

Police say the case is still pending.