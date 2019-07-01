Bay Village police help take down suspect in ‘Grandparent scam;’ local woman taken for $20,000

Posted 8:42 am, July 1, 2019, by

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – Bay Village police responded to a fraud report on May 28.

According to police, an elderly woman had fallen victim to the “Grandparent scam.”

Bay Village Police say a con artist called the woman and pretended to be an officer of the law.

They told her her grandson was in trouble and needed money to be released.

Police say the perpetrator scammed the woman out of $20,000.

Bay Village detectives worked with authorities in New York and Homeland Security.

Police arrested a suspect in Nassau County, New York.

He has not been identified.

Police say the case is still pending.

Google Map for coordinates 41.484766 by -81.922084.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.